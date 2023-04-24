Leeds United host Leicester City in a huge Premier League relegation six-pointer on Tuesday night

Leeds United face a huge fixture in their Premier League relegation battle as they welcome Leicester City to Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Whites have lost their last three games to sit just one point above the bottom three, as Leicester beat Wolves last weekend while Everton drew at Crystal Palace.

Leeds face the Foxes on Tuesday before a trip to Bournemouth this weekend in what looks set to be a decisive week in their bid to retain their top-flight status.

However, head coach Javi Gracia has insisted every game is important from now until the end of the season.

He said: “All the games are important and for me the next game is the most important, it is the moment I am living and I put my life there. I put everything in this game in this challenge.

“In these next games, six games is my life and we are all concentrating on that. What I lived in my past was important in that moment and good memories for me but now the present is important.”

As Leeds prepare to take on Leicester, we looked at the run-ins for the Premier League’s bottom nine and worked out the average position of all the teams they will face to see who is facing the toughest task in a bid to beat the drop.

1 . Bournemouth's Burkinabe striker Dango Ouattara (unseen) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 15, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) Remaining games: Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A). Average position of opponents left to play: 14th Photo Sales

2 . Crystal Palace's French-born Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Remaining games: Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H). Average position of opponents left to play: 13th. Photo Sales

3 . LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Patson Daka of Leicester City celebrates with goal scorer Timothy Castagne of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Remaining games: Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H). Average position of opponents left to play: 11th Photo Sales

4 . BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Declan Rice of West Ham United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Remaining games: Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man City (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A). Average position of opponents left to play: 10th Photo Sales