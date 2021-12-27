Leeds United fans gather outside Elland Road on matchday. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Leeds United fans are back in full voice after the majority of the Whites’ first season back in the Premier League was played in front of empty terraces.

The Elland Road faithful are playing their part, as Marcelo Bielsa’s men have earned ten of their sixteen points at home.

Though the Whites' home ground will lay empty this week after Leeds' Premier League clash against Aston Villa was postponed, it is hoped that supporters will march back to LS11 to get behind the team as they take on Burnley on January 2.

Average attendance: 16,785 Capacity: 18,250

Whites defender Luke Ayling claims the fans are making a difference.

“I think our home form is actually quite good,” Ayling told the BBC.

“A lot of that is down to the fans and the way they’re making the away teams feel when they’re there.

“They’ve certainly stepped up to the plate - they’ve been away from Elland Road for 18 months and I think it shows with how loud it is in there every week.”

Average attendance: 18,551 Capacity: 21,994

Here's how Leeds United's average home crowd ranks among the Premier League this season:

Average attendance: 20,603 Capacity: 21,577

Average Attendance: 23,742 Capacity: 26,047

Average attendance: 28,996 Capacity: 32,384

Average Attendance: 26,929 Capacity: 27,244

Average Attendance: 30,798 Capacity: 31,800

Average attendance: 32,040 Capacity: 32,2743

Average Attendance: 36,199 Capacity: 37,890

Average Attendance: 38,799 Capacity: 39,571

Average Attendance: 41,836 Capacity: 42,682

Average Attendance: 52,619 Capacity: 55,017

Average Attendance: 39,880 Capacity: 40,853

Average Attendance: 50,720 Capacity: 52,338

Average Attendance: 53,006 Capacity: 54,074

Average Attendance: 30,463 Capacity: 32,050

Average Attendance: 54,566 Capacity: 62,062

Average Attendance: 58,428 Capacity: 60,000

Average Attendance: 59,567 Capacity: 60,704