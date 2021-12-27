Average attendances: this is where Leeds United, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Premier League clubs rank for the 2021/2022 season

Football fans are back in stadiums after the 2020/2021 season took place largely behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. But how does Elland Road rank among other Premier League clubs in terms of attendance?

By Flora Snelson
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:22 pm
Leeds United fans gather outside Elland Road on matchday. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Leeds United fans are back in full voice after the majority of the Whites’ first season back in the Premier League was played in front of empty terraces.

The Elland Road faithful are playing their part, as Marcelo Bielsa’s men have earned ten of their sixteen points at home.

Though the Whites' home ground will lay empty this week after Leeds' Premier League clash against Aston Villa was postponed, it is hoped that supporters will march back to LS11 to get behind the team as they take on Burnley on January 2.

Average attendance: 16,785 Capacity: 18,250

Whites defender Luke Ayling claims the fans are making a difference.

“I think our home form is actually quite good,” Ayling told the BBC.

“A lot of that is down to the fans and the way they’re making the away teams feel when they’re there.

“They’ve certainly stepped up to the plate - they’ve been away from Elland Road for 18 months and I think it shows with how loud it is in there every week.”

Average attendance: 18,551 Capacity: 21,994

Here's how Leeds United's average home crowd ranks among the Premier League this season:

Average attendance: 20,603 Capacity: 21,577
Average Attendance: 23,742 Capacity: 26,047
Average attendance: 28,996 Capacity: 32,384
Average Attendance: 26,929 Capacity: 27,244
Average Attendance: 30,798 Capacity: 31,800
Average attendance: 32,040 Capacity: 32,2743
Average Attendance: 36,199 Capacity: 37,890
Average Attendance: 38,799 Capacity: 39,571
Average Attendance: 41,836 Capacity: 42,682
Average Attendance: 52,619 Capacity: 55,017
Average Attendance: 39,880 Capacity: 40,853
Average Attendance: 50,720 Capacity: 52,338
Average Attendance: 53,006 Capacity: 54,074
Average Attendance: 30,463 Capacity: 32,050
Average Attendance: 54,566 Capacity: 62,062
Average Attendance: 58,428 Capacity: 60,000
Average Attendance: 59,567 Capacity: 60,704
Average Attendance: 72,998 Capacity: 74,879
