Leeds looked destined to take all three points from Friday night’s fixture at the division’s leaders but Sunderland were gifted a draw as a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced past keeper Illan Meslier and over the line in the 97th minute.

The dramatic equaliser allowed the Black Cats to leave with a 2-2 draw, just when goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked set to give Daniel Farke’s side a 2-1 success despite having trailed to Chris Rigg’s early opener. Victory was set to move Leeds into the division’s automatic promotion spots yet instead Farke’s Whites moved up just one place to third and then dropped back to fifth after Saturday’s results.

Sheffield United, who Leeds host in the first game back after the international break, enjoyed a huge boost via a 2-0 win at home to Luton Town which moved Chris Wilder’s side into the division’s second automatic promotion place and level on points with leaders Sunderland.

There was also a massive boost for Norwich City who hammered Hull City 4-0 at Carrow Road for a victory that left the Canaries seventh, just one point off the play-offs and only a point behind Leeds. After nine games played, Daniel Farke’s side find themselves three points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places, two points behind third-placed Burnley and one point behind fourth-placed West Brom.