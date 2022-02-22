Jota injured his ankle in the Reds' Champions League win over Inter Milan and was replaced by Firmino, who then suffered a muscle injury.

Klopp is not yet sure if either man will make it back in time to feature in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley but is certain they will miss the game against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United tomorrow night.

"No chance for tomorrow, Sunday we will see," said Klopp.

"It will be easier for me to say no now but they are pushing. Not on the pitch for training which is not a good sign. We'll make a decision in the week."

Jota, a £41m September 2020 signing for Klopp, has had a stellar season so far with 17 goals in 32 games, while Firmino has eight from 24.

The Brazilian's campaign has been stop-start due to a previous muscle injury, a hamstring problem and Covid-19.

Bielsa meanwhile will be without Robin Koch, who suffered a concussion from a Scott McTominay challenge during the game against Manchester United on Sunday, and long-term injury absentees Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford.