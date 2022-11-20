Attacker on ‘tough’ Leeds United exit as midfielder looks ahead to the World Cup.

Leeds United have a break from the action as the World Cup takes centre stage in Qatar. The Whites were beaten 4-3 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last league game.

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently sat in 15th place in the Premier League table. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming of the club...

Winger opens up about exit

Dan James has admitted that it was a ‘tough’ decision to leave Leeds in the last transfer window. The attacker left for fellow top flight club Fulham on loan. He has talked about the move now, as per a report by WalesOnline: “I was there for a season (at Leeds) and really enjoyed it. I loved the place and my family loved it there.

“It was tough (to leave), it was deadline day and it was last minute. I was thinking about the World Cup and maybe I was going to get more game time. That was always on my mind. I’ve never thought since that I’ve made the wrong decision. I still believe I made the right one. I spoke to the gaffer (Marco Silva) at Fulham and felt that was the best move for me in that moment.”

Summer signing looks ahead

Brenden Aaronson is preparing to face England, Wales and Iran at the World Cup with USA. The attacking midfielder made the move to Elland Road over the summer from RB Salzburg. He has speaking ahead of the tournament and has told USMNT’s official Twitter account: “For me, I couldn’t even put into words what it would mean to represent your country on the biggest stage in the world. It is truly a special moment. I know what the World Cup means to players and what it means to me. It would mean the world to represent my family and my country.”

Loan player latest

