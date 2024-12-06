Leeds are heading for this weekend’s return to action having dropped down to third place following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers coupled with victories for both Sheffield United and Burnley. It’s all left Leeds out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and one adrift of Burnley who now have the chance to kick four points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds will return to action with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Derby County, by which point the Whites could be staring at a bigger gap to the Clarets who host Middlesbrough on Friday night. Leeds, though, know that victory against Derby would definitely put them back into the automatic promotion spots by virtue of having a better goal difference than Sheffield United who would then take in their game in hand at West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Leeds are now back playing catch-up and Farke’s Whites are only two points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland who take on Stoke City in another Saturday lunchtime kick-off at the Stadium of Light. There is then another three points back to fifth-placed Middlesbrough and sixth-placed Watford.