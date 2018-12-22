Aston Villa v Leeds United: Tyler Roberts sure that 'threatening' Whites can edge possible goal-fest

FORWARD Tyler Roberts admits Leeds United are wary of Sunday's hosts Aston Villa's goal threat but believes his Whites will outscore Dean Smith's men at Villa Park.

Villa have smashed in 43 goals in 22 league games so far this term, second only to West Brom - though Leeds themselves have netted 36.

But crucially, Roberts also has an eye on the number of goals Villa have conceded with their defence having leaked 34 as opposed to United who have shipped in just 18.

"They have scored a lot of goals but they can also concede goals and we are very threatening on the attack," said Roberts.

"It will be a big game but I am sure that we will win it."

Roberts has also paid tribute to his Whites team-mates for keeping his men at the top of the Championship despite Leeds suffering from a whole host of injuries.

"We have just been a bit unfortunate I think," said Roberts.

"But I think everybody that has stepped into the roles that have been taken out through injury has done amazing and that has shown in the points that we have got and the position that we are in in the league.

"Lads like Clarkey and Shacks have obviously stepped up to the plate, they have done very well and that's obviously a credit to themselves and a credit to the gaffer for trusting them."