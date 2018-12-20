Aston Villa v Leeds United: The lowdown on Villa's form, key stats and formation as four players return to action

Leeds United make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday lunchtime in the Championship - but what do you need to know about Dean Smith's side?

What are Aston Villa's injury worries like and who will be back?

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith.

Midfield trio Henri Lansbury, Mile Jedinak and Birkir Bjarnason are all expected to be back after Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was left with just three fit midfielders for the visit of Stoke City last weekend.

Albert Adomah is also available once again having missed the Potters clash with an ankle injury, while playmaker Jack Grealish is fighting to be fit with a shin issue.

Smith confirmed last week he expected the the 23-year-old to miss the Whites clash.

“Not really for Grealish,” Smith said, when asked if the midfielder would be available.

“I’m expecting Adomah to come back and I probably expect Lansbury to be back as well, and Jedinak. We should have a few building up and even Bjarnason.

“Hopefully I’m spoilt for choice next week.”

What is Aston Villa's current form?

Championship form: WDWDD

Dean Smith took over at Villa Park on October 10 after leaving Brentford to take up the vacant managerial role with his boyhood club.

Since he took charge at Villa Park he has guided the club to five wins, three draws and two defeats.

Villa last lost in the league in late October as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Last time out they earned a late point in a 2-2 draw at home with Stoke City as Jonathan Kodjia struck six minutes from time.

Villa head into the clash with Marcelo Bielsa's men unbeaten in seven Championship games and haven't lost at home (six games) since late September.

What formation do Aston Villa play?

Favoured formation: 4-4-1-1

Villa often deploy a 4-4-1-1 formation having opted to play that system on 15 occasions this season.

Dean Smith though reshuffled his first eleven last time out with Jack Grealish missing as he opted for a 4-1-4-1 against Stoke City.

Villa may have to call upon that system once again with the playmaker sidelined and also in attempt to match up to Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Aston Villa line-up vs Stoke City (4-1-4-1): Nyland, El Mohamady, Tuanzebe, Chester, Hutton, Whelan, El Ghazi, Hourihane, mcGinn, Bolasie, Abraham.

What are Aston Villa's key stats this season?

Games played: 22

Goals scored: 43

Goals conceded: 32

Yellow cards: 32

Red cards: 1

Shots per game (avg): 14.5

Possession (avg): 54.7%

Top goalscorer: Tammy Abraham (12)

Top assists: Conor Hourihane (6)

Home form (2018/19) - W5 D5 L1