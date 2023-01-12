Aston Villa v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference live, Georginio Rutter latest and injury updates
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is facing the media today ahead of Friday night’s clash at Aston Villa.
Marsch’s Whites are swiftly back to Premier League action following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round. Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to force a replay against the Bluebirds which will take place at Elland Road next Wednesday night.
But the bread and butter of the league comes first and Marsch is holding his pre-match press conference at 12 noon at Thorp Arch today. We will bring you all the main news here followed by a full transcribe of every word from the Whites boss during the afternoon.
Injury updates on the likes of Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra are set to be first on the agenda. Marsch will very likely be asked about the latest on United’s attempts to sign Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter although the Whites boss has already said that he intends to talk less about the transfer window this time around.
Sky Germany are reporting that Leeds have “reached agreement” with Hoffenheim to sign the 20-year-old forward for £35.5m. Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Leeds are finally exchanging the documents with Hoffenheim for a 28m euros fixed fee plus add-ons – close to a 40m euros total package.
Aston Villa v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference live
Key Events
- 12 noon press conference at Thorp Arch
- Leeds visit Villa in Friday night 8pm kick-off
“No, I think it’s more just evaluating at all moments what’s best for the situation.”
I know you don’t want to talk about the elephant in the room - a striker coming in - but, at the same time, allowing players to go out when injuries are clearly mounting, is that wise?
“Well, it depends on every situation. If we talk about Klichy there was lots of discussions along the way on what was best for him and what was best for us. And then even when he’s here, how we used him and was he happy and could he understand and commit to that or not and then Victor, Angus, Andrea, all of us talk a lot about what’s what’s best for us in terms of our process of moving along and we have committed to a lot of new young players from outside the league because we felt like those are some of the players that would fit best for what we’re trying to develop here. There’s always these little discussions going on and overall I feel like we like our squad.”
“The point would be that we would always want to be respectful, it’s important to maintain high levels of respect. I think our fans are great and I love how much they love Willy, I will be walking around the house whistling the tune but is there a way to modify it to be be more respectful.”
“I believe the job of a leader is to make himself obselete, I am not pleased that we haven’t got there yet but I need to move the needle to provide them with all the tools that I can.”
“He is still young and he has to establish himself in the team but he has a very high leadership of what his leadership can be.”
“I really like Charlie. I think his mentality is amazing. Lewis Bate, Dan James, we could talk about all of them and every situation is a little bit different and all the players that we have under in and under our umbrella, in general, we keep them in our umbrella because we like them and we think they have potential for the future but then situations arise, there’s financial pressures, there’s needs for players and discussions with agents and interest from other teams and then you always just have to manage things internally the way that you think is best.”
How important is this next phase of the season in putting distance between Leeds and the bottom three?
“In general I think we wanted a good start because we want to just be able to steadily get better and grow and that’s one of the things that has been the most difficult is to really jump start development as a group. I think there’s a lot of individuals that have grown a lot throughout the process, but as a group it still hasn’t come together the way that I would like and the lack of consistency from match to match and then in match, what a first half and what a second half can look like or vice versa, it means that we’re not able to really push this the way that I would want so that we don’t have to talk about the table. But, that’s where we area And it’s my job to figure out how to help the group improve in that way and that’s what I’m constantly trying to do is help create more and more clarity and understanding for what roles are and how to execute our matchday so that’s ultimately what will be the goal again for Villa and to do it in a way where we can also hunt the result.”
Will you have some decisions to make this month in terms of streamlining those options and letting one or two go out on loan to get first team football - the likes of Joffy?
“I don’t want to talk specifically about incoming or outgoing transfers but when we’re talking about squad building, it’s always trying to figure out how to get every player the minutes that he needs to develop and then the discussion is is he better here with the 21s, is it better here with the first team or is it better on loan. Those are always open discussions and we try to be really honest and open with our players and then help them to make decisions that are best for them in their career.”
On Bamford being back, one potentially coming in who you don't want tio talk about, does this feel like the strongest pool of attacking players you have had since you have arrived? Could they be the difference makers?
“I feel like if we had everybody healthy and we could really commit to the development path of those individuals like we’ve seen with Willy and Rodri where they have been for the most part healthy for a long stretch and when Cree was healthy that you can then start to see the progress that they can make. If you were to go through and say alright that you have Rodri and Patrick and Joffy and then you have Luis and Cree and Willy and then Jack and Brenden and then you and then you add the young players then you start to feel like you have a really good complement of attacking pieces and the chance to push attacking wise.”
“The first thing is a reminder that I’m not speaking about transfers so don’t even bother. The second is injury updates. Patrick is back in training and will be in the squad so that’s really good news and Luis is getting closer and closer but not quite right ready and then Stuart and Archie and then the only other update is that Cree Summerville is out for a month now. The ankle injury and tackle he sustained in the Cardiff match is a little bit of a talking point for me because I think between Cree and Willy specifically that opponents have tried to bully them, that they have a hard time containing them specifically when they are on the move and the dribble and frankly I don’t think that the referees have protected those two players well enough and so it’s put them susceptible to injury and to tackles and I would like to see the referees protecting attacking players more so we’re a little disappointed that Cree will be out. He’s hopeful that it will be quicker than a month but that’s what the prognosis is right now.”