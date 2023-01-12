Aston Villa v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference live, Georginio Rutter latest and injury updates

“In general I think we wanted a good start because we want to just be able to steadily get better and grow and that’s one of the things that has been the most difficult is to really jump start development as a group. I think there’s a lot of individuals that have grown a lot throughout the process, but as a group it still hasn’t come together the way that I would like and the lack of consistency from match to match and then in match, what a first half and what a second half can look like or vice versa, it means that we’re not able to really push this the way that I would want so that we don’t have to talk about the table. But, that’s where we area And it’s my job to figure out how to help the group improve in that way and that’s what I’m constantly trying to do is help create more and more clarity and understanding for what roles are and how to execute our matchday so that’s ultimately what will be the goal again for Villa and to do it in a way where we can also hunt the result.”