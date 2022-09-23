Leeds will not face off against Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara on October 2nd as the Midlands club have revealed the Frenchman is ruled out.

Kamara has suffered a knee ligament injury, which is set to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, in what is a major blow to Steven Gerrard’s side.

The former Olympique de Marseille defensive midfielder joined this summer and has started each of Villa’s Premier League and Carabao Cup fixtures to date.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Boubacar Kamara of Aston Villa reacts after picking up an injury leading to them being substituted during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on September 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Kamara had also been called up to the French national team squad this month before sustaining the injury during Villa’s win over Southampton, but was forced to withdraw while he underwent an assessment.

It has now been confirmed that the 22-year-old will miss a large portion of the Villans’ upcoming fixtures as he begins a rehabilitation programme.

Leeds, on the other hand, are reporting a clean bill of health as the likes of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Rasmus Kristensen and Junior Firpo have all returned to training.

There remains a slight question mark over Rodrigo Moreno who suffered a shoulder dislocation at the end of August, but it is not thought to be a serious injury.

If he is to miss the visit of Aston Villa in nine days’ time, it is likely to be precautionary.

Gerrard’s side trail Leeds by one point in the Premier League table but have contested one more fixture than the Whites this season.