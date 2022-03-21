Raphinha is one of two Premier League players to have pulled out of the games against Chile and Bolivia, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães anticipating the birth of his first child, a baby girl, next week.

Whites head coach Jesse Marsch predicted that Raphinha would have to sit out both of Brazil’s games during this international break, having tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday, but the possibility of involvement appeared to remain - not for this Thursday’s home game against Chile but perhaps for the Wednesday March 30 trip to Bolivia.

“We’ll have to evaluate the situation with him,” said Marsch after Friday’s 3-2 win at Wolves, only the third Premier League game Leeds’ top goalscorer Raphinha has missed this season.

“He’s eager to go as he should be, establishing himself with Brazil which is amazing. Such a good player. We’ll see what happens.”

But Brazil have now released a statement to confirm that Raphinha cannot travel and will remain in England.

“Forward Raphinha, from Leeds United, and defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, will not play for the Brazilian team at Granja Comary for the team’s next games against Chile and Bolivia,” said a spokesperson.

“Raphinha tested positive for Covid-19 and, due to the isolation protocols, will not be able to travel to Brazil and perform for the period of training and games. Defender Gabriel Magalhães, on the other hand, is not injured. He got in touch with the coordinator of the Brazilian national team, Juninho Paulista, and with the coach Tite to tell him about the forecast of the birth of his first daughter for the next week. Understanding the importance of the moment for the player, he was called off.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Toon want Arthu Newcastle United are interested in Arthur Melo as Juventus plan a significant clearout in the summer, with the Brazilian among the unwanted players in Turin. (Fichajes) Photo Sales

2. Mourinho targets Musonda Chelsea talent Charly Musonda has reportedly attracted interest from Jose Mourinho’s Roma ahead of his release from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Goal) Photo Sales

3. Gunners want Leao Arsenal are in the market for Portuguese forward Rafael Leao – and want the AC Milan star as one of two forwards this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

4. Real put off by Rice price Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Declan Rice, but will not pay £120 million to sign the English international from West Ham. (Defensa Central) Photo Sales