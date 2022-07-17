Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard on John McGinn challenge and injury to Leeds United's Archie Gray

A feisty friendly in Suncorp Stadium saw late challenges from both sides go without punishment, beyond free-kicks, until midway through the second half when Gray was yellow carded for his first foul on Emiliano Buendia.

A minute or so later Gray was caught on the ankle by McGinn and was carried from the field in tears, with the Scotland international receiving the game's second yellow card.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was visibly angered by the incident, although explained after the game that he was yelling at referee Adam Kersey and that was what he was explaining to McGinn when the two became engaged in conversation on the touchline.

WISHES: From Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, above, for Leeds United's Archie Gray. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

According to Gerrard McGinn was unfortunate to cause the injury, and Gray's own challenge on Buendia had worried the Villa boss.

"We wish the young kid very well," he said.

"Hopefully it's not a long injury.

"John's got the ball, he's been unlucky in the follow through. There was one just before by the same boy on Buendia and my heart was in my mouth."

Gerrard felt the game was played in the right spirit, for the most part, and both teams simply showed their competitive will to win.

"In the main it was played in the right way," he said.