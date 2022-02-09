Aston Villa 3 Leeds United 3 - Dan James at the double as breathless thriller ends all square

Leeds went ahead in the ninth minute through a terrific strike from James who was then denied a brilliant second in the 29th minute as his shot from the edge of the box smashed back off the crossbar.

But Villa levelled less than one minute later through a fine finish from Philippe Coutinho who then produced more magic to set up Jacob Ramsey to fire Villa in front seven minutes before the break.

The same pair then combined five minutes later as Villa bagged their third, Ramsey smashing home a clinical finish into the top right corner after the Brazilian's through ball.

ALL SQUARE: Leeds United's Diego Llorente races off to celebrate after making it 3-3 at Aston Villa. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

But Leeds pulled a goal back in the second minute of first-half stoppage time as James scrambled home a header from close range to double his tally and the Whites equalised in the 63rd minute as Llorente converted from a corner.

Villa's Ezri Konsa was then sent off following a second booking after catching Meslier with his elbow with three minutes left and after eight minutes of added time a thrilling contest ended all square.

Even before the game's first goal, Villa went close in just the second minute as a Tyrone Mings header from a corner was somehow kept out by a reflex Illan Meslier save.

Yet Leeds went ahead in the ninth minute through a terrific finish from James who picked up possession just inside the box after Rodrigo had robbed Mings following a break down the right.

James went close to doubling his tally five minutes later after latching on to a fine pass from Rodrigo and producing a shot from a tight angle that was scrambled away by Martinez.

James was causing chaos and more direct running allowed the forward to send in a cross which was scrambled away as Rodrigo looked to convert.

Villa squandered a glorious chance to equalise in the 25th minute when Mings won another header at a corner but could only send his effort wide.

Only the crossbar denied Leeds and James a second in the 29th minute, Jack Harrison teeing up the forward whose rising strike from the edge of the box smashed back off the frame of the goal.

And less than one minute later Villa were level, Matty Cash sending in a low cross for Coutinho who took one touch to control before seeding in a brilliant finish into the bottom left corner.

Both teams continued to attack and Villa went ahead after more brilliance from Coutinho to set up Ramsey.

Coutinho turned Ayling on the halfway line and played in a precise through ball for the young Villa ace who kept his cool before slotting home past Meslier.

United's night was going from bad to worse and Coutinho was again the architect as the home side netted their third in the 43rd minute, the Brazilian leading a counter and playing in Ramsey who produced another clinical finish into the top right corner.

Leeds then pulled a goal back in the second minute of stoppage time as James scrambled home a header from close range when following up a deflected Rodrigo cross after a clever Klich back heel.

But Villa should have added a fourth moments later, Lucas Digne smashing a low shot wide from close range after Mings had beaten Klich.

The attacking nature of the game continued after the break, a weak Dallas curler saved and Watkins firing wide from a corner at a tight angle at the other end.

Raphinha then got away with losing the ball in his own box as a Digne cross flew across goal.

Villa then lost Buendia to injury on the hour mark and only a goalline clearance from Mings kept Villa in front moments later, the centre back somehow keeping out Pascal Struijk's header from a corner on the line.

But Leeds equalised from the following corner via their other centre back in Llorente who smashed home a finish from close range after Mings this time failed to clear.

Back came Villa as Coutinho curled an effort wide but Leeds squandered a good chance to ahead in the 74th minute as Rodrigo played in Klich whose shot across goal was easily saved.

Coutinho was then taken off with 12 minutes left and Ayling and Klich then both went down with cramp after Mings had fired an effort wide.

Klich was replaced by Adam Forshaw with four minutes left and the drama continued as Villa's Konsa was given his marching orders for a second booking after catching Meslier with his elbow.

A flying challenge from Cash on Rodrigo then caused a small melee, Cash booked for the tackle.

The game then ended with over eight minutes of added time and both sides survived late set pieces as a Wednesday night thriller ended all square.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Digne, Mings, Cash, Ramsey (Chambers 89), McGinn, Luiz, Watkins, Coutinho (Young 78), Buendía (Chukwuemeka 60). Subs not used: Olsen, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Young, Chrisene, Chambers, Ings, Hause.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Klich (Forshaw 85), Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Kenneh, Shackleton, McKinstry, Bate, Roberts, Gelhardt.

Referee: Jarred Gillett.