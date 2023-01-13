A combination of slack defending, profligacy in front of goal and brilliance from Villa's World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez meant a dominant Whites showing and fantastic display from Willy Gnonto counted for nothing and extended a horrible run of results to just two wins from the last 17 games.

Leeds fell behind after just three minutes as Leon Bailey finished off a rapid Villa break which started from a Whites corner. Marsch’s side produced a strong response and Rodrigo raced through one on one only to see his shot cleared off the line before a superb save from World Cup winning goalkeeper Martinez denied Jack Harrison at point blank range.

More chances then presented themselves after the interval but Villa doubled their lead in the the 64th minute as Emi Buendia headed home over Illan Meslier from six yards out after Meslier had beaten away a fierce drive from Bailey.

AGONY: For Whites boss Jesse Marsch at Villa Park. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

The Whites finally pulled a goal back in the 84th minute after brilliant work from stand-out player Gnonto set up Patrick Bamford to slam home his 100th league goal on his return from injury but it was too little too late for Leeds who have failed to win any of their last seven games. The Whites stay in 14th place but only two points clear of the drop zone and there were chants of “Marsch out” from the away end as Leeds fell 2-0 behind,

Leeds began at a fast pace and should have gone ahead in the second minute from a Jack Harrison corner which Marc Roca failed to make contact with in the middle of the box. But 15 seconds later Villa were ahead as Leon Bailey finished off a rapid counter.

Ashley Young released Boubacar Kamara following Roca's failure to connect and Kamara stormed up the pitch before laying the ball off to Leon Bailey who cut inside Pascal Struijk before producing a curling finish into the top left corner. Villa were then dealt a blow just three minutes later as Lucas Digne fell awkwardly on his shoulder and had to be replaced by new signing Alex Moreno.

Leeds looked to respond and a Roca shot from the edge of the box was blocked. Harrison then raced away after excellent work down the right flank before sending in a low cross for Rodrigo who controlled the ball well but then saw the ball cleared for a corner.

After strong play from Gnonto, Leeds were then awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box from which Brenden Aaronson cleverly played on Rodrigo who was wrestled off the ball but United's claims for a penalty were waved away.

Another free kick taken by Harrison then sailed harmlessly wide for a corner before Villa wasted an opening as Young played in Bailey whose pass across the box completely missed Watkins who was clearly still injured after earlier falling awkwardly on his ankle.

Watkins was unable to continue and replaced by Danny Ings just after the half hour mark, after which Robin Koch was booked for flying into Ramsey on the touchline.

Back up the other end, the lively Gnonto played in Aaronson whose low cross was cleared. From the corner, Tyrone Mings got away with chucking Gnonto to the ground but Leeds squandered a golden chance three minutes before the break which ended with Rodrigo's attempt being cleared off the line.

After another neat touch from Gnonto, Harrison played in Rodrigo who was one on one and the forward rounded the onrushing Emi Martinez but his attempt at a composed low finish was cleared off the line by Moreno.

The Whites then went even closer two minutes later as a wonderful first time cross from Luke Ayling picked out Harrison whose attempt from point blank range was somehow kept out by a Martinez wonder save and Gnonto's follow up attempt was blocked.

Moments later, Leeds then had the ball in the back of the net via a brilliant reflex finish from Rodrigo who was on the floor but the strike was chalked off for offside.

But despite a strong response and creating a host of chances, Leeds somehow entered the half time interval one nil down.

Leeds were presented with another fine chance three minutes after the restart after Mings gave away the ball on the half way line but the Whites were unable to convert as Aaronson saw his shot deflected over the bar after Harrison took too long on the ball.

Villa threatened three minutes later with a rare flowing move which ended with Meslier producing a solid save from a low Moreno shot. Back came Leeds and Martinez kept out a Gnonto curler that was heading for the top corner before Douglas Luiz blasted a high attempt wide at the other end.

Another Leeds chance then went begging in the 61st minute as Rodrigo was again played in behind the Villa defence but the forward sent his low shot into the side netting.

A brilliant tackle from Ashley Young then kept out Tyler Adams and Villa doubled their lead less than one minute later through Emi Buendia who headed from six yards out after Meslier had beaten away Bailey's fierce drive from the edge of the box. Buendia had initially been flagged offside but he was clearly onside and VAR intervened to award the goal.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch then made a double change as the returning Patrick Bamford and Max Wober were introduced for Harrison and Struijk.

The superb Gnonto then created another opening but Villa again countered and Moreno could only fire into the side netting. Meslier then stood firm to keep out Ings who had been played in behind the back line.

Gnonto was United's stand out player by a mile and went close again in the 76th minute as he cut inside and danced by several defenders only to see his shot deflected wide.

A Rodrigo cross picked out Bamford who flicked his effort wide, after which Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood were brought on for Aaronson and Roca with 13 minutes left.

Leeds finally pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute after more brilliance from Gnonto who somehow worked an opening in a packed box and squared for Bamford to slam home.

Villa tried to finish Leeds off and Philippe Coutinho sent an attempt from 35 yards out over, after which Junior Firpo replaced Robin Koch as the final change. Coutinho caused more problems a couple of minutes later and was only stopped by Meslier who raced out of his area and fouled him for a yellow card which could have been a red.

The Whites were then given six minutes of added time to bag a leveller but Villa survived a 95th-minute scramble from a free-kick won by the magical Gnonto.

Aston Villa: Martínez, A Young, Digne (Moreno 10), Mings, Konsa, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey (Sanson 81), Buendía (Coutinho 81), Watkins (Ings 31), Bailey. Subs not used: Olsen, K Young, Chambers, Bednarek, Nakamba.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch (Firpo 88), Struijk (Wober 63), Adams, Roca (Greenwood 77), Aaronson (Gelhardt 77), Harrison (Bamford 63), Gnonto, Rodrigo. Subs not used: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Kristensen, Greenwood, Perkins.