Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United highlights: Whites beaten at Villa Park after VAR decision
Leeds United visit Aston Villa this evening as the Whites resume their Premier League campaign following a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the FA Cup last weekend
Leeds have only recorded two wins in their last 16 games, meaning tonight’s fixture against an Aston Villa side who were just eliminated from the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage is an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
Jesse Marsch welcomes Liam Cooper and Illan Meslier back to the group this evening after the pair sat out Leeds’ Third Round tie last Sunday. Patrick Bamford is also expected to be named in Marsch’s travelling squad for the first time since late October.
Villa are currently three places and five points above Leeds in the Premier League table and drew 0-0 at Elland Road earlier this season. Since then, the Villans have switched managers, parting company with Steven Gerrard and appointing Unai Emery.
Live updates, team news, build-up, match analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United: Live match updates from Villa Park
If we can play like this, every week. I believe we can. If we can use this moment to make it click then I think we have a bright future
No-one wants to be in a stressful situation of a relegation fight. We’re not, we’re not even halfway through the season. I feel like finally we put together a 90-minute performance that has exactly what we’re trying to achieve. We’re really unlucky not to come away with the points.
We were unlucky not to score and we were on top of the game from the beginning. We were in a 1-v-1 decision that we have to defend better. We know Bailey is left-footed, we have to deal with that better
Anybody who watches that game knows that’s a good performance and a good team. The coach is always going to take the heat, I can handle that. This was a big step in the right direction
This is our most complete performance since I’ve been here. Now we have something to attach ourselves to and a benchmark. This is our best away match since I’ve been here. I’m in a positive place with our group. I’m happy to see so many of them commit.
Worked hard, deserved more but it wasn't enough. Leeds winless in seven. Gnonto superb.