“You know our situation, it is not easy for the coaches! Maybe you stay one game or maybe you stay one life. You never know, But to be honest I am focused. When I accepted the challenge I accepted becuase I wanted to be here and I wanted to be here to be in the game and to try and help this team to achieve the objective. After that, we will spealk. I don’t want to be here because I have a contract. I don’t want the club to have a difficult situation because the club has a coach that they don’t want in the club. I think it is better to be focused now on the next game and it’s my objective as well, try to win as soon as possible one game and try to finish the season with the objective. I am not worried about my future.”