Young spent eight and half years with the Red Devils between 2011 and 2020 and the former England international was brought on as a late substitute on Thursday night.

The winger-turned-full back Young replaced Douglas Luiz with four minutes left, by which point Steven Gerrard's side were already 3-0 up and coasting to victory as Leeds suffered a sixth defeat in a row.

Plenty of United's supporters had already headed for exits long before the full-time whistle as part of a dismal night for the Whites but Young took to social media to send a message to both sets of fans.

"Another big away win and clean sheet," he wrote.

"Our 12th man, our fans, were unbelievable throughout."

Together with an emoji of a winking face, he added: "Also thanks for the warm welcome Elland Road."

