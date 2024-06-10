Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artificial Intelligence has had a go at predicting this summer’s transfers.

Artificial Intelligence is predicting a combined £60m exit of three Leeds United players to different countries and a £15m signing for a key Championship promotion rival.

The team at BettingSites.co.uk have used AI software to predict the biggest Championship transfers for the upcoming summer window and two Leeds departures top the ‘notable outgoings’.

The AI prediction has Crysencio Summerville joining Chelsea for £32m and teammate Willy Gnonto departing for Serie A side AC Milan for 25m euros. Another piece of business involving Leeds has Jamie Shackleton ending his time with the club to join Middlesbrough for £3.5m.

The prediction also has Wout Weghorst leaving Burnley to join 1899 Hoffenheim on a permanent deal for £15m, Coventry City's Ellis Simms joining Brentford for £16m and Ross Barkley departing Luton Town for Aston Villa for £12m.

On the notable incomings front, Leeds United's new divisional rivals Sheffield United sign Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool for £15m whilst Watford get Harry Wilson from Fulham for £11.5m.

Norwich City are also predicted to sign Rhian Brewster from Sheffield United for £10m with Alex Scott swapping Bournemouth for West Brom for the same price. Another £10m deal sees Luton Town sign Adam Idah from Norwich.

The summer transfer window opens next Thursday, and Liam Solomon, head of sports PR at BettingSites, will be keeping all eyes on developing deals.

He said: “If AI had got it right and some of these predicted Championship transfers actually happen, we are in for a quite manic summer transfer window.

“A transfer window that potentially sees the likes of Leeds United star players Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto leave Elland Road is sure to be a big one. Not to mention the likes of Wout Weghorst, Ross Barkely, Jadon Philogene, Ellis Simms and Matty Phillips all leaving the Championship in favour of moves across Europe and to Premier League sides.

“It’s clear the likes of Coventry, Hull and Middlesbrough are pushing for the play-offs this season, with Luton, Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley all set to battle it out for promotion back to the top flight.