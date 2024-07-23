Artificial Intelligence predicts final Championship table: Leeds United's position and points

Leeds amassed 90 points over the 2023-24 Championship campaign but that only proved enough for a third-placed finish as Ipswich Town sealed the division’s second automatic promotion spot with a mega 96 points, just one less than champions Leicester City .

Daniel Farke’s side were consequently consigned to the play-offs in which a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley final left Leeds staring at another crack at English football’s second tier. Ahead of the new season, the SafeBettingSites team asked their AI Supercomputer to predict the final league table come May after all 46 league games had been played. Here, in reverse order, are the results.