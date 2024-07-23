Artificial Intelligence predicts final Championship table: Leeds United's position and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Jul 2024, 18:17 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 09:35 BST
Leeds United are just three weeks away from starting their new promotion bid – and Artificial Intelligence has predicted how the final Championship table will look.

Leeds amassed 90 points over the 2023-24 Championship campaign but that only proved enough for a third-placed finish as Ipswich Town sealed the division’s second automatic promotion spot with a mega 96 points, just one less than champions Leicester City.

Daniel Farke’s side were consequently consigned to the play-offs in which a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley final left Leeds staring at another crack at English football’s second tier. Ahead of the new season, the SafeBettingSites team asked their AI Supercomputer to predict the final league table come May after all 46 league games had been played. Here, in reverse order, are the results.

Leeds begin the new season on Saturday, August 10 with a lunchtime kick-off at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Points: 32.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Points: 32. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Points: 36.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Points: 36. Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Points: 38.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Points: 38. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Points: 39.

4. 21st: Sheffield Wednesday

Points: 39. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Points: 41.

5. 20th: Millwall

Points: 41. Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
Points: 42.

6. 19th: Swansea City

Points: 42. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Artificial IntelligenceChampionshipLeicester CityLeedsDaniel FarkeIpswich TownWembleySouthampton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice