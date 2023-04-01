News you can trust since 1890
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

Last month’s international schedule was not so kind to Leeds United, robbing them of key players Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, both of whom have been lost to injury. Neither will feature in north London this afternoon, nor will Tyler Adams whose season is all but over after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Nevertheless, Leeds head coach Javi Gracia is insistent his side have what it takes to glean a positive result in the capital, but does acknowledge United’s injury situation does leave him ‘worried’.

Gracia has belief in the remaining players available to him, including Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra who are close to full fitness but unlikely to start today.

Leeds visit Arsenal this afternoon as the Premier League resumes following the international break (Pic: Getty)
Build-up, team news, live match updates and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

No, it isn’t a cruel April Fools joke, Willy Gnonto, Max Wober and Tyler Adams will play no part for Leeds today. It’s a blow, but gives other players the opportunity to shine - such as returning captain Liam Cooper, fresh from a 2-0 win over Spain on international duty, and Crysencio Summerville, who struck for Netherlands’ Under-21 side during the break.

Good afternoon, welcome to today’s Leeds United live match blog.

We’re in north London at the Emirates Stadium to see if the Whites can pull off a May 2003-esque upset and put a dent in Arsenal’s title hopes.

Build-up, team news from 2pm and live match coverage to follow.

In the meantime, entertain yourselves - I’m off to sample the press lounge prawn sandwiches.

