ANDREW DALTON

May 4 2003, will be a date that will live long in the memory for all Leeds United supporters, not only did it keep us in the Premier League for another season, it was our last win away at Sunday’s opponents Arsenal; ironically, that was also played on a Sunday.

That day, Peter Reid’s side were staring at relegation but goals from Harry Kewell, Ian Harte and Mark Viduka, sent the away fans wild. Leeds will need to replicate this from 19 years ago in very similar circumstances with Everton, who also play on Sunday, and Burnley, who entertain Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, breathing down Leeds’ neck.

FLASHBACK: Mark ‘The Duke’ Viduka, above, scored the winner in Leeds United’s last win at Arsenal on May 4, 2003, a victory that kept United in the top flight for another year. Picture: Tom Hevezi/PA Wire.

It starts a crucial week with FA Cup finalists Chelsea to come on Wednesday before the curtain comes down on the home campaign against Brighton next Sunday. Leeds were dealt a huge blow with the loss of Stuart Dallas against Manchester City and it remains to be seen if Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford are passed fit for the trip to the Emirates. It’s certainly going to be a nervy next 20 days or so.

Prediction: Arsenal 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

With the season now at its business end, it really is time for Leeds to stand up and be counted.

Leeds United fans continue their call for Joe Gelhardt (right) to start up front. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The performance against Manchester City was promising, in parts, but promising signs in defeats aren’t what is required at this stage. After the City game, the fixtures don’t get much easier. Arsenal are looking strong in their quest for Champions League football, while Chelsea, next midweek, are comfortable in third. It will take two ‘perfect performances’ to get results here.

How Leeds will line up on Sunday is yet to be seen, but the calls for Joe Gelhardt have been renewed after his impact last Sunday.

Dan James was a threat as well and, with Stuart Dallas out with a long-term injury, the team will have to be changed again.

As it stands, Leeds are outside of the relegation zone but until Everton play their game in hand we won’t know the lie of the land.

Leeds United fans get behind their side against Manchester City. Picture: Simon Hulme.

It is imperative, then, that Leeds get some positive results on the board.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Well what can you say: 10 points from Jesse Marsch’s first six matches looked to have given Leeds a route to safety but unexpected results have thrown their Premier League future into serious doubt.

Leeds United majority owner Andrea Radrizzani. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez.

Fingers will be pointed at those in charge over the lack of investment in both transfer windows; if relegation happens, I see a negative reaction from the fans and Andrea Radrizzani may feel the full force of their frustrations.

But where there is hope there is life and it starts at Arsenal on Sunday, a ground we haven’t done well at, but I do remember the season before relegation in 2004. Leeds went there when Arsenal were chasing the title a certain Mark ‘The Duke’ Viduka grabbed the winner in a 3-2 win. (The defeat handed the title to Man United!).

Arsenal are chasing a Champions League place and are two points ahead of their north London neighbours so they won’t be taking any chances knowing a win against Leeds will go a long way to netting fourth place.

A point gained could be good against a good Arsenal team.

Leeds will be without Stuart Dallas for the foreseeable future, the player had an successful operation on his knee this week.

We all send our best wishes to one of the dependable players in the squad. Liam Cooper, who limped off before the Manchester City game started, could also be out.

Unfortunately I don’t see a repeat of that vital win back in 2003.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0.

DAVID WATKINS

A trip to Arsenal, indeed a trip to anywhere in London, would, in the past, have struck fear into our very hearts.

This time, though, there can be no room for fear; we just have to go out and play and try to begin to rescue what has become a nightmare of a season. Arsenal are having a good run again with three consecutive wins behind them against West Ham, Man United and Chelsea, but those came after a wobbly run of three consecutive defeats against Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace. Let’s hope they are operating a three-on, three-off system!

For Leeds, the recent post-Dyche renaissance of Burnley and the astonishing good fortune that Everton have seen in scraping unlikely backs-to-the-wall victories has meant we really now need to get something on Sunday, even a point would be useful though we’d have to accept now that it might not, ultimately, prove enough.

It’s a time to be brave I reckon and I’d like to see us start with Joffy up front and hope we can hit them quickly to get them on the back foot, but I fear the fear.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0.

MIKE GILL

Circumstances have conspired to ensure that Leeds United may suffer from all sorts of things in the next couple of weeks but complacency won’t be one of them!

Nobody expected anything from the Manchester City game and United played well enough to get a result against most teams in the Premier League.

No favours are being handed out by any of our rivals and neither would you expect it; it’s every man for himself.

The gloves are off, forget the stats and predictions, the teams who deserve it over 38 games are the ones who will survive the drop.

Arsenal are having a good season and have won their last three games but they are not Manchester City or Liverpool and United must believe that they can grab at least a point from them.

Past form and current injury difficulties have to be overcome and points are all that matter now.

It is no different for Everton or Burnley so we need to concentrate on our own game.