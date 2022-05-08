Arsenal v Leeds United team news: Three changes as Joe Gelhardt starts but Liam Cooper out

Twenty-year-old striker Gelhardt finally bags his next league start as record signing Rodrigo drops to the bench.

Dan James also comes back into the XI whilst the third change sees Diego Llorente start.

Sixteen-year-old Archie Gray also makes the Whites bench.

Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk are the three players to drop out of the XI but captain Cooper is again not involved.

Cooper pulled out of the warm-up ahead of last weekend's 4-0 loss against Manchester City at Elland Road but the captain returned to training on Friday.

Dallas suffered a femoral fracture in the City defeat and will be sidelined for a lengthy period of time following successful surgery.

Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts remain out but Whites boss Marsch is optimistic that Bamford will resume full training next week as he recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia.

STARTING: Twenty-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Summerville (twisted ankle), Forshaw (fractured knee cap) and Roberts (torn hamstring) are all out for the season.

Former Leeds loanee Ben White is once again missing for Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta has made one change to his side.

Cedric Soares replaces Nuno Tavares at left-back as Tavares drops to the bench.

White has been absent with a tight hamstring and plays no part but another former Leeds loanee in Eddie Nketiah starts against his former side.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are both out for the season, Tierney having undergone knee surgery and Partey injuring himself in last month's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric; Elneny, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. Subs: Leno, Tavares, Swanson, Oulad M'Hand, Lokonga, Patino, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lacazatte.