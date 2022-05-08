Arsenal v Leeds United: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Burnley's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday puts the Whites' survival fate back in their own hands as on Sunday afternoon they travel to the Emirates to play their game in hand over the Clarets, with whom Leeds are level on points.

Victory in North London would give Jesse Marsch's side an enormous boost as the opportunities to climb clear of the drop zone are shrinking with each passing week.

Meanwhile, over in the Midlands, Everton will also be kicking off at 2pm against Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

But as the games kick off simultaneously on Sunday afternoon, Marsch will be laser-focussed on what is happening at the Emirates.

"I think when you get down to the last two, you have to know a little bit what are happening with the other results," Marsch said in his pre-match press conference this week.

"Specifically the last one if it’s tight, but right now, the best thing we can do is pick up points.”

Joe Gelhardt battles Takehiro Tomiyasu during Leeds United's 4-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Also desperate to pick up points are Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are engaged in a tight battle for a place in the Premier League top four and next year's Champions League tournament.

If Arsenal defeat Leeds, the fourth-placed Gunners could draw four points clear of chasing Tottenham Hotspur.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring during Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road in December. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Arsenal v Leeds United will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday May 8.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Arsenal v Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm, with Sky Sports Main event also broadcasting the game from kick-off at 2pm.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Gabriel celebrates scoring the winner during Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United. Pic: Ian Kington.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Arteta's side inflicted a third successive defeat on Leeds when they ran out 4-1 winners at Elland Road in December.

The result capped off a miserable month for United as the West Yorkshire side conceded 16 goals in just four games.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a first-half brace to put the Whites on the back foot before Bukayo Saka netted a third to send Marcelo Bielsa's side into the interval with a mountain to climb.

Raphinha shrank the deficit from the spot in the 75th minute before Emile Smith Rowe buried the game six minutes from time with a fourth Gunners goal.

Since their first encounter ended in a 6-1 win to Arsenal in December 1924, the North London side have come out on top of 50 of their 124 meetings.

How are Arsenal doing?

Arsenal have won three of their last three Premier League games, each against top six opposition.

The bright run follows three successive defeats to teams that Arteta would have been targetting to firm up the Gunners' top-four status.

Last Sunday, Arsenal edged past West Ham United with a 2-1 win at the Emirates, with Hammers' forward Jarrod Bowen cancelling Rob Holding's opener before

Gabriel Magalhães headed home a winner.