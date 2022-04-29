Arsenal under-23s v Leeds United under-23s: Updates and how Whites can seal safety tonight

Andy Taylor's young Whites sit third-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table and just one point ahead of the drop zone.
Second-bottom Chelsea also have two games left and the young Blues will take in both of their remaining fixtures after United's campaign is finished.
However, Leeds are just three points behind fifth-bottom Everton who have a minus nine worse goal difference and the young Toffees are away at champions Manchester City tonight in another 7pm kick-off.
United could consequently seal their top-flight status with a victory should Everton get beat although Arsenal are riding high in third place.
Our live blog below will bring you all the early team news followed by confirmed line ups, pre match build-up and then updates and analysis as the Whites look to avoid the drop.
Arsenal U-23s 1 Leeds United U-23s 1 LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:39
- 7pm kick-off at the Emirates
- United’s final game of the season
- Third-bottom Leeds could seal survival tonight
SO CLOSE
80: Lovely Gray corner headed just wide by Kenneh with keeper beaten
Leeds corner
79: Gray almost in and Jospeh then wins the corner
Man City 23s home and hosed
6-0 up against Everton. Put simply, one more Leeds goal and they are safe. There would be big doubts about a draw being enough
The equaliser
Shackleton the architect, stormed forward down the right, played in Miller, cross fell to McGurk who thumped home a fierce finish from the edge of the box
Not his night
72: Brilliant by Bate again, plays in Joseph again, lovely finish this time but flagged offside
HUGE CHANCE FOR A LEEDS SECOND
71: Brilliant by Bate, storms through the middle, plays in a lovely through ball for Jospeh who is free in the middle of the box and has to score but his powerful shot is saved, went for power and not finesse
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!
MCGURK!!!
Chance Arsenal
68: Taylor-Hart turns Mullen and gets into the box but cross is cleared
A change out wide
64: McGurk and Miller have swapped flanks, all Arsenal at the moment
CHANCE ARSENAL AGAIN
63: Flores into the box, unleashes a stinging shot which is blocked by Mullen, corner then palmed away by VDH