Arsenal under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 1: Whites survival hanging by a thread

Leeds United's under-23s take in their final game of the season against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight and you can keep up to date with all the developments here (kick-off 7pm).

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 29th April 2022, 9:03 pm

Andy Taylor's young Whites sit third-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table and just one point ahead of the drop zone.

Second-bottom Chelsea also have two games left and the young Blues will take in both of their remaining fixtures after United's campaign is finished.

However, Leeds are just three points behind fifth-bottom Everton who have a minus nine worse goal difference and the young Toffees are away at champions Manchester City tonight in another 7pm kick-off.

GRAND STAGE: As Leeds United take in their final game of the season against Arsenal tonight at the Emirates Stadium, above. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

United could consequently seal their top-flight status with a victory should Everton get beat although Arsenal are riding high in third place.

Our live blog below will bring you all the early team news followed by confirmed line ups, pre match build-up and then updates and analysis as the Whites look to avoid the drop.

Arsenal U-23s 1 Leeds United U-23s 1 LIVE

Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:57

  • 7pm kick-off at the Emirates
  • United’s final game of the season
  • Third-bottom Leeds could seal survival tonight
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:57

FULL TIME

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:56

Chance Arsenal

90 + 8: Bierith shot deflected wide, another corner

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:56

Arsenal corner

90 + 7: That looks to be it now, rapid counter, fine defending by Kenneh

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:55

Chance Arsenal

90 + 6: Shot from range blazed over

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:52

CHANCE LEEDS

90 + 4: Brilliant skill by Mullen on the edge of the box to work an opening but wallops a shot over the bar

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:51

OFF THE LINE TWICE

90 + 2: Corner to Arsenal, two brilliant blocks by Mullen

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:50

FINE SAVE LEEDS

90 + 1: Huge save to tip a shot wide

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:49

Seven minutes of added time

90: Still time for a winner

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:49

Corner cleared

90: But...

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:48

WHAT A CHANCE - HOW HAS HE SAVED IT?

88: Corner comes to Bate maybe four yards out, smashes it towards the corner but it flies into keeper Graczyk’s face, nearly knocked him into the stands. Bate can’t believe he has not scored

