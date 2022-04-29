Arsenal under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 1: Whites survival hanging by a thread

Andy Taylor's young Whites sit third-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table and just one point ahead of the drop zone.
Second-bottom Chelsea also have two games left and the young Blues will take in both of their remaining fixtures after United's campaign is finished.
However, Leeds are just three points behind fifth-bottom Everton who have a minus nine worse goal difference and the young Toffees are away at champions Manchester City tonight in another 7pm kick-off.
United could consequently seal their top-flight status with a victory should Everton get beat although Arsenal are riding high in third place.
Our live blog below will bring you all the early team news followed by confirmed line ups, pre match build-up and then updates and analysis as the Whites look to avoid the drop.
Arsenal U-23s 1 Leeds United U-23s 1 LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 20:57
- 7pm kick-off at the Emirates
- United’s final game of the season
- Third-bottom Leeds could seal survival tonight
FULL TIME
Chance Arsenal
90 + 8: Bierith shot deflected wide, another corner
Arsenal corner
90 + 7: That looks to be it now, rapid counter, fine defending by Kenneh
Chance Arsenal
90 + 6: Shot from range blazed over
CHANCE LEEDS
90 + 4: Brilliant skill by Mullen on the edge of the box to work an opening but wallops a shot over the bar
OFF THE LINE TWICE
90 + 2: Corner to Arsenal, two brilliant blocks by Mullen
FINE SAVE LEEDS
90 + 1: Huge save to tip a shot wide
Seven minutes of added time
90: Still time for a winner
Corner cleared
90: But...
WHAT A CHANCE - HOW HAS HE SAVED IT?
88: Corner comes to Bate maybe four yards out, smashes it towards the corner but it flies into keeper Graczyk’s face, nearly knocked him into the stands. Bate can’t believe he has not scored