Arsenal scare as difficult challenge emerges before Leeds United test with star missing

Leeds face Premier League table-toppers Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made seven changes for Thursday evening’s contest inside the Artic Circle on an artificial pitch. Star striker Gabriel Jesus was rested and not part of the match day squad whilst Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and keeper Aaron Ramsdale all dropped to the bench.

Former Leeds loan star Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba were the only four players to start for Arsenal who also lined up in the weekend’s victory against Liverpool. Oleksandr Zinchenko is sidelined with a muscular injury whilst Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are also injured with longer term issues.

Arsenal went ahead in the 24th minute through Saka who netted after a neat one-two with former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah after a move that began on the right flank. Saka cut in from out wide and received the ball back from Nketiah before taking a couple of touches into the area and netting via a double deflection.

BREAKTHROUGH: Made by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images.

But the hosts squandered a golden chance a few moments later when a flicked header played in Amahl Pellegrino who could only fire wide with keeper Matt Turner to beat. The Gunners led 1-0 at the interval but Bodo/Glimt then had chances to level after the break and Pellegrino was again denied by Turner.

Ola Solbakken then cut in from the right flank only to whip a fine shot just over the bar and another golden chance went begging as Runar Espejord blazed over from inside the area. Arteta responded by making a double change and introducing big guns Martinelli and Xhaka for Saka and Reiss Nelson.

Tomiyasu and Marquinhos were then called for in the 70th minute as Ben White and Odegaard made way but the hosts continued to ask questions of the Gunners defence but without any end product in the final third. Arteta then made his final change with five minutes left as Partey was brought on for Albert Sambi Lokonga.