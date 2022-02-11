Winger James has regularly been deployed as a centre forward by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa of late due to United continually battling injuries across the front line.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has not started a game since last September and James was again given the nod in the lone striker role in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa as other leading options Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts sat on the bench.

Rodrigo was fielded in the no 10 position - either side of Raphinha and Jack Harrison on the flanks - and James capped a dazzling display upfront with a brace.

The Wales international has now netted three goals in his last four games - and hopes the best is yet to come if and when called for upfront.

“It’s something that we spoke about the other day,” said James to BT Sport, asked about Bielsa playing him in the centre forward role.

“I want to score more goals, I want to get more assists and I’ve got to keep believing and making them runs.

“I got two today but I have got to keep pushing and I’ve got to keep making them runs.

“We have obviously had injuries in the team and it might not be my preferred position but I really enjoy playing there.

“I am learning every day under him and I will continue to do that.”

Bamford has featured just once since injuring his ankle in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on September 17 but recovered from the setback to come on as a second-half substitute in December’s hosting of Brentford.

The Whites no 9 came off the bench to score a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against the Bees but injured his hamstring celebrating the goal.

The striker was then nearing a comeback last month only to suffer a new injury to the sole of his foot.

1. Man United in battle for Nunez Man United are in a ‘four-way transfer race’ for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who is valued at £42m by his club. (A Bola) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Atletico eye Azpilicueta Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is on the shortlist to replace Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN) (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs backed for Phillips swoop Former Premier League midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that the pull of Antonio Conte could help Tottenham to beat Liverpool to ‘massive’ Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. (Caught Offside) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Schlotterbeck asking price drops Newcastle United have been put on ‘high alert’ after Freiburg ‘lowered their asking price’ for defender Nico Schlotterbeck to £16m. (Sport1) (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Photo Sales