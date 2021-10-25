The Scotland full-back missed Friday's 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa with a bruised ankle and is set to sit out the League Cup tie as manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes to his line-up.

Marcelo Bielsa's men could meet familiar foe in the form of former Leeds loanees Eddie Nketiah and Ben White.

Forward Nketiah spent the first half of the 2019-20 Championship promotion-winning campaign on loan in West Yorkshire from North London - scoring five goals in 19 appearances before his temporary spell was cut short over a lack of playing time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is set to miss the League Cup clash with Leeds United. Pic: Getty

White - who made a headline move to Arsenal last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £50m - also spent time under Bielsa during the same season, becoming ever-present in the league and a crucial part of the club's return to the top flight after 16 years away.

Gunners captain Granit Xhaka (knee) is a long-term absentee and will be missing for the visit of Leeds.

Whites winger Raphinha is expected to sit out the midweek clash in the capital despite revealing the injury he sustained in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves was "nothing serious".

The Brazil international hobbled out of the game following a challenge from opposition defender Romain Saiss but later gave a positive update on his fitness on social media.

Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips was an unused substitute against Wanderers as he returned to the squad following a calf and hip injury and could pick up some much-needed match minutes.