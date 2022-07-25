Arsenal chief on why Leeds United deal was not possible with Raphinha and Barcelona's long chase

The Gunners were the first club to submit an official bid for the winger this summer but Leeds rejected the offer out of hand.

The Whites later agreed a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of the Brazilian international but Raphinha held out for a £55m switch to Barcelona to fulfil a childhood dream which Edu says stopped Arsenal in their tracks.

Edu is friends with Raphinha's agent Deco and Edu told Sky Sports: "It's fair we did have a conversation with Deco because Deco is his agent and I have a good relationship (with him).

FRUSTRATION: For Arsenal in their pursuit of Raphinha, above, from Leeds United, as the winger held out for a switch to Barcelona, above. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images.

"We are friends so I just said to Deco, 'can you explain to me the situation with Raphinha?’ And he was clear.

"He said 'Edu, we have a good relationship, I'm not going to lie to you. His idea is to go to Barcelona because his dream is to go to Barcelona and we are talking to Barcelona since a long time ago.