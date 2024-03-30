Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United settled for a point on Friday evening as they drew 2-2 with Watford at Vicarage Road. The point kept Leeds inside the automatic promotion spots but it wasn't enough to prevent Ipswich Town from becoming the new leaders of the Championship.

Daniel Farke's side have the opportunity to bounce back to winning ways on Monday night when they take on Hull City at Elland Road and ahead of that game, here's a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Summerville in demand

A host of Premier League clubs are said to be lining up summer moves for Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville. The winger scored his 16th goal of the Championship season on Friday night in Leeds' draw with Watford and his form this season has seen him consistently linked with moves away.

Chelsea have already been strongly linked with interest in the Dutchman, but Goal, via Teamtalk, suggest that Arsenal could be set to rival the Blues for his signature this season. The report also suggests that Crystal Palace and German outfit RB Leipzig are also keen.

However, Football Insider are crediting Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion with summer interest, with offers being reportedly readied for the off-season. The report claims Leeds would be under no pressure to sell this summer should they claim promotion, but their resolve could certainly be tested.

Robinson on Dembele

Paul Robinson has likened reported Leeds United target Karamoko Dembele to Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. United are one of several clubs said to be keen on the former Celtic youngster, who is contracted to Brest but has spent the season impressing while on loan at Blackpool.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and set up 12 more for the League One club this season and Robinson believes he could be a great signing, should Leeds need another winger this summer.

“I’ve seen Dembele play this year, I’ve seen him first hand I watched him play at Blackpool and he’s a fantastic talent," Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “The two games I saw him play he was the best player on the pitch.

"He’s very, very similar to what Leeds have got in Summerville, in Gnonto, he’s that type of player, he’s skilful, he’s quick, he’s direct and I wouldn’t expect them to look to complete a deal for him unless they lost players in that area i.e. Gnonto or Summerville.

“They’ve got two players who are very similar and also you’ve got Jaidon Anthony in there as well, so it depends what happens with his future. I think a lot of Leeds’ incomings will be reliant or dependent on the squad they’ve got, whether they’re able to make loans into permanents, whether they’re able to keep players.

