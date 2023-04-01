News you can trust since 1890
Live

Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United highlights: Whites beaten at Emirates Stadium as Gracia experiment fails to pay off

Leeds United visit the Emirates Stadium this afternoon to face title-chasing Arsenal as the Premier League resumes following the international break

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 16:56 BST

Last month’s international schedule was not so kind to Leeds United, robbing them of key players Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, both of whom have been lost to injury. Neither will feature in north London this afternoon, nor will Tyler Adams whose season is all but over after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Nevertheless, Leeds head coach Javi Gracia is insistent his side have what it takes to glean a positive result in the capital, but does acknowledge United’s injury situation does leave him ‘worried’.

Gracia has belief in the remaining players available to him, including Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra who are close to full fitness but unlikely to start today.

Leeds visit Arsenal this afternoon as the Premier League resumes following the international break (Pic: Getty)
Build-up, team news, live match updates and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United highlights

Show new updates

FT: Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United

Leeds well-beaten in the end. Conceding so soon after the break was the killer. Ayling struggled against Martinelli and those promising, resolute 30 minutes at the beginning quickly forgotten. Onto Tuesday. No point dwelling.

Yellow and stoppages

Sub

87’ Bamford replaces Harrison for the last few minutes.

GOAL! Xhaka 4-1

Danger

79’ Leeds almost play themselves into trouble, a Roca pass picked off, Cooper struggling to contain Odegaard. Meslier able to gather as Cooper challenges a second time.

GOOOOALLLLLL KRISTENSEN 3-1

Subs

75' Cooper on for Koch. Rutter replaces Summerville.

Subs imminent

Still probing

70’ Harrison whips a dangerous cross through the area, no one in position to get on it.

Spark

