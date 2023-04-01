Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United highlights: Whites beaten at Emirates Stadium as Gracia experiment fails to pay off
Leeds United visit the Emirates Stadium this afternoon to face title-chasing Arsenal as the Premier League resumes following the international break
Last month’s international schedule was not so kind to Leeds United, robbing them of key players Max Wober and Willy Gnonto, both of whom have been lost to injury. Neither will feature in north London this afternoon, nor will Tyler Adams whose season is all but over after undergoing hamstring surgery.
Nevertheless, Leeds head coach Javi Gracia is insistent his side have what it takes to glean a positive result in the capital, but does acknowledge United’s injury situation does leave him ‘worried’.
Gracia has belief in the remaining players available to him, including Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra who are close to full fitness but unlikely to start today.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and minute-by-minute coverage throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United highlights
Leeds well-beaten in the end. Conceding so soon after the break was the killer. Ayling struggled against Martinelli and those promising, resolute 30 minutes at the beginning quickly forgotten. Onto Tuesday. No point dwelling.
79’ Leeds almost play themselves into trouble, a Roca pass picked off, Cooper struggling to contain Odegaard. Meslier able to gather as Cooper challenges a second time.
70’ Harrison whips a dangerous cross through the area, no one in position to get on it.