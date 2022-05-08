United's destiny in their bid to avoid the drop fell out of their own hands via last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City combined with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford and Everton's 1-0 beating of visiting Chelsea the following day.
Those results left Leeds fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and two points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees have a game in hand.
The Whites were left left level on points with fifth-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played but the Clarets goal difference stood at minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.
However, Burnley then fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday's hosting of Aston Villa which has put United's destiny back in their own hands ahead of today's 2pm kick-off at the Emirates.
Everton also visit Leicester City at the same time.
Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by match updates and analysis.
The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Arsenal 2 Leeds United 1 live
Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 17:26
- 2pm kick-off at the Emirates
- Leeds destiny back in their own hands
- Luke Ayling shown straight red card
Jesse Marsch on events at the Emirates
Bottom three for Leeds
After Everton’s 2-1 win at Leicester. Looking at the Toffees games, it looks like Leeds or Burnley.
FULL TIME
Oh what might have been. First half disaster costs Whites so so dear
CHANCE LEEDS
90 + 3: Crikey. Firpo flicks on a header to Rodrigo who can only flick the ball at Ramsdale
Leeds free kick
90 + 3: On half way - chance to put one more into the box, Meslier up again
Leeds attackking
90 + 2: Down the left but Firpo cross cleared
Three minutes added time
90 + 1: Nketiah subbed for Lacazette
90 + 1: Awful corner cleared, Arsenal counter, Meslier stranded but James tackles Nketiah
Meslier
90: Up for the corner
Leeds corner
90: You never know