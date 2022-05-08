Arsenal 2 Leeds United 1: Reaction and recap as Whites plunge into Premier League drop zone

Relegation-battling Leeds United take on Champions League-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 4:36 pm

United's destiny in their bid to avoid the drop fell out of their own hands via last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City combined with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford and Everton's 1-0 beating of visiting Chelsea the following day.

Those results left Leeds fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and two points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees have a game in hand.

The Whites were left left level on points with fifth-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played but the Clarets goal difference stood at minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.

SHOCKER: Eddie Nketiah cashes in on huge Illan Meslier blunder to put Arsenal ahead. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

However, Burnley then fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday's hosting of Aston Villa which has put United's destiny back in their own hands ahead of today's 2pm kick-off at the Emirates.

Everton also visit Leicester City at the same time.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by match updates and analysis.

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal 2 Leeds United 1 live

Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 17:26

  • 2pm kick-off at the Emirates
  • Leeds destiny back in their own hands
  • Luke Ayling shown straight red card
Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 17:26

Jesse Marsch on events at the Emirates

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:56

Bottom three for Leeds

After Everton’s 2-1 win at Leicester. Looking at the Toffees games, it looks like Leeds or Burnley.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:54

FULL TIME

Oh what might have been. First half disaster costs Whites so so dear

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:54

CHANCE LEEDS

90 + 3: Crikey. Firpo flicks on a header to Rodrigo who can only flick the ball at Ramsdale

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:53

Leeds free kick

90 + 3: On half way - chance to put one more into the box, Meslier up again

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:52

Leeds attackking

90 + 2: Down the left but Firpo cross cleared

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:51

Three minutes added time

90 + 1: Nketiah subbed for Lacazette

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:51

Crikey

90 + 1: Awful corner cleared, Arsenal counter, Meslier stranded but James tackles Nketiah

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:50

Meslier

90: Up for the corner

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 15:49

Leeds corner

90: You never know

