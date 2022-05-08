Arsenal 2 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as shambolic first-half wrecks Whites

Jesse Marsch's side found themselves with a mountain to climb inside half an hour when Luke Ayling was shown a straight red after a quickfire brace by Eddie Nketiah gave the hosts an early, comfortable lead.

With ten men, United put on an admirable showing to chase a result after the interval but Diego Llorente's second-half goal proved only a consolation as the Whites failed to find an equaliser in North London.

The defeat allowed Everton to climb out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory at Leicester City, causing the Whites to drop below the dreaded dotted line, level on points with 17th-placed Burnley but with a significantly poorer goal difference than their Lancashire counterparts.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from Sunday afternoon's clash at the Emirates.

1. Illan Meslier 4 - Culpable for the first with a dreadful error. Looked shaky for a few set-pieces and distribution even before the red wasn't great.

2. Luke Ayling 2 - Struggled with Martinelli then got himself sent off with an abomination of a tackle in the first half an hour. A dreadful, costly performance.

3. Robin Koch 5 - Battled but seemed affected by the desperate state of the first half performance. Ended up as a right winger.

4. Diego Llorente 4 - Popped up with a goal but had some really shaky moments as Arsenal pressed in the first and second halves.