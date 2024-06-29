News broke on Saturday afternoon that Brentford had agreed personal terms with 18-year-old Leeds star Gray and that a fee understood to be £40 million plus potential add-ons had been struck between the two clubs. Gray was set to have his medical in west London on Saturday evening but with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur still interested in the teen who could yet be the subject to a late hijack deal.

But one way or the other, Gray looks destined to depart and the teen takes high rank in a Leeds ‘top 15’ despite his tenders years. Only 15 players bagged over 1000 minutes or more of Championship football for Daniel Farke’s side last season in the 46 matches during the regular season plus the play-offs. Here, in reverse order, we run through that top 15 which also includes a star who has already departed in ex-loanee Joe Rodon.