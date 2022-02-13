Archie Gray's big moment brightens up Leeds United's disappointing weekend
Archie Gray and Leeds United's youngsters provided some welcome cheer on an extremely disappointing weekend for the Whites.
Marcelo Bielsa's side were brushed aside 3-0 at Premier League hosts Everton on Saturday afternoon but over at Thorp Arch, Leeds United' s under-18s walloped Derby County 7-0 in U-18 Premier League North.
Fifteen-year-old Gray has already made the first-team bench but the England youth international bagged his first goal for the club's under-18s against the Rams with a looping header to put Leeds 5-0 up in the 61st minute..
An Eli Christie own goal via a Ronnie McGrath strike gave United a 38th-minute lead which was doubled by Jay Buchan one minute before the break.
Leeds then went 3-0 up in the 53rd minute as Joe Snowdon netted from the penalty spot after substitute Keenan Carole had been fouled and Luca Thomas made it 4-0 just two minutes later.
Gray then got in on the act with his header from a Connor Ferguson cross and Leeds were put in seventh heaven via Lui Bradbury's late brace.
Leeds had been beaten 5-1 by Derby in the reverse fixture three weeks ago and Saturday's win sent Scott Gardner's side up to tenth.
