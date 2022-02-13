Marcelo Bielsa's side were brushed aside 3-0 at Premier League hosts Everton on Saturday afternoon but over at Thorp Arch, Leeds United' s under-18s walloped Derby County 7-0 in U-18 Premier League North.

Fifteen-year-old Gray has already made the first-team bench but the England youth international bagged his first goal for the club's under-18s against the Rams with a looping header to put Leeds 5-0 up in the 61st minute..

An Eli Christie own goal via a Ronnie McGrath strike gave United a 38th-minute lead which was doubled by Jay Buchan one minute before the break.

ON THE SCORESHEET: Fifteen-year-old Leeds United starlet Archie Gray for the Whites under-18s. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds then went 3-0 up in the 53rd minute as Joe Snowdon netted from the penalty spot after substitute Keenan Carole had been fouled and Luca Thomas made it 4-0 just two minutes later.

Gray then got in on the act with his header from a Connor Ferguson cross and Leeds were put in seventh heaven via Lui Bradbury's late brace.

Leeds had been beaten 5-1 by Derby in the reverse fixture three weeks ago and Saturday's win sent Scott Gardner's side up to tenth.