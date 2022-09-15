Archie Gray signs Leeds United deal as Whites unveil ten scholars

Gray and another nine youngsters have been announced as the club’s 2022 scholars, all signing two-year deals with the academy.

Alongside developing their footballing ability at Thorp Arch, a scholarship with the Whites academy also offers a variety of educational programmes including the BTEC diploma and A Levels, to help extend their skillset both on and off the pitch.

The ten players who have signed signed scholarship terms are Gray plus Charlie Crew, Oscar Dawber, Connor Douglas, Reuben Lopata-White, Rory Mahady, Max McFadden, Joseph Richards, Daniel Toulson and Marley Wilson.

DEAL: For Archie Gray at Leeds United. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.