Archie Gray signs Leeds United deal as Whites unveil ten scholars
Ten players have agreed scholarship terms with Leeds United including young star Archie Gray who is among those to have signed a two-year deal.
Gray and another nine youngsters have been announced as the club’s 2022 scholars, all signing two-year deals with the academy.
Alongside developing their footballing ability at Thorp Arch, a scholarship with the Whites academy also offers a variety of educational programmes including the BTEC diploma and A Levels, to help extend their skillset both on and off the pitch.
The ten players who have signed signed scholarship terms are Gray plus Charlie Crew, Oscar Dawber, Connor Douglas, Reuben Lopata-White, Rory Mahady, Max McFadden, Joseph Richards, Daniel Toulson and Marley Wilson.
A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at the club wishes our new scholars well as they begin, or continue with, their Leeds United journey within our academy.”