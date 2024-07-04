Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie Gray has sent a message to an outgoing Leeds United player following his own Whites exit.

Archie Gray has saluted the outgoing Jamie Shackleton upon another Leeds United departure just days after his own move to Tottenham amid messages from Whites men past and present.

Whites Academy graduate Gray sealed a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday and fellow former Academy ace Jamie Shackleton has now also left the club to join Sheffield United.

Shackleton, whose Whites contract was up this summer, had been at the club since he was seven years old and the 24-year-old said his goodbyes whilst thanking United’s fans and supporters in an Instagram message.

Many of United’s players of past and present were quick to send messages in reply, including recently departed teen star Gray.

“What a guy,” wrote Tottenham’s new signing to Shackleton.

Whites club captain Liam Cooper - whose own Leeds contract also ended this summer - also had his say.

“Was a pleasure mate,” wrote Cooper. “A top man who gave everything for our club. Wishing you nothing but success.”