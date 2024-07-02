Archie Gray has sent Leeds United and the club’s fans a message of gratitude and vowed that their paths ‘will cross again’ after sealing a £40m move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs activated a clause in the 18-year-old’s contract that was brought about by Leeds’ failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season. The teenager came close to moves to Aston Villa and then Brentford that would have aided Leeds’ position with regards to Profitability and Sustainability regulations, before eventually selling Gray to Tottenham in time to meet the P&S book keeping deadline. Gray is expected to be part of the first team picture at Spurs and could get opportunities to play in the top flight this season, along with potential Europa League involvement.

Gray, whose family name is forever linked with Elland Road thanks to the exploits of his great uncle Eddie and grandfather Frank, also has a younger brother who remains in the Thorp Arch academy and the 18-year-old hopes Harry will enjoy the same level of support that he received from Whites fans over the past season. Harry Gray has already caught the eye as a goalscorer for the club’s youth sides, has made an Under 18 breakthrough despite being just 15 and has trained with the Under 21s.

Spurs’ new midfielder posted on his Instagram page: “I can’t think everyone at Leeds United enough for the past 11 years, from all the coaches I’ve had from when I first came at 7 years old to all the coaching staff now. I have enjoyed every second of my time at the club and have so many great memories for life from watching in the stands to playing on the pitch. I would also like to say a massive thank you to all of the managers I have had but especially Daniel Farke, for trusting me this year and giving me the opportunity to play and teaching me so much about the game. I am so grateful to him and all the coaching staff. Along the way I have made friends for life and I am also grateful for every team-mate I’ve been with from the age of 7 to the team-mates last season. And for the fans you are amazing and I can’t thank you enough for the support you have given me and hopefully Harry in the next few years to come. We will cross paths again.”