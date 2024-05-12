Archie Gray rockets to Leeds United milestone and makes club history with start at Norwich City
Archie Gray has rocketed to a big Leeds United milestone and created Whites club history with his play-offs start at Norwich City.
Whites boss Daniel Farke brought 18-year-old Gray into the side as his only change to the team and that marked a 50th Leeds appearance for the young Whites star.
The outing makes him the youngest player to reach 50 games in Leeds United’s history at 18 years and 61 days.
Gray, who was brought in to replace Joel Piroe, is expected to feature in a new-look three-man midfield alongside Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, possibly playing as a no 10.
