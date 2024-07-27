Archie Gray reveals how mind changed on Leeds United future and pair's advice on Tottenham switch
Archie Gray has explained the huge change that ultimately led to his Leeds United departure and key advice on joining Tottenham Hotspur.
Gray enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season during the 2023-24 Championship campaign for Leeds whose bid for promotion ended in tears via defeat in the play-off final to Southampton.
Speaking in an interview with Football London, Gray revealed that he was “content” to remain at Elland Road but that news of Tottenham’s interest prompted a change whereby he knew he had to sign for them.
In the need for Leeds to comply with profit and sustainability rules, Gray was sold to Spurs for £40m and the 18-year-old says he now has no regrets on making the move.
Speaking to Football London, Gray said: “At the start of the window I didn’t really know anything about [a potential transfer anywhere] and I was content to stay at Leeds, but as soon as I heard Tottenham were coming in I was like ‘I need to go there'.
“It’s a huge club and my dad said that too. He came to my room one morning and said 'look, you’ve got to go to Spurs. It’s a massive club'.
"My grandad was saying it as well, he’s obviously done pretty well in his career, and he said at some point you've got to go to one of the biggest clubs in England and he thinks now is the right time and he thinks Spurs is a massive club as well.
“So, with people who have been advising me my whole life, I have to listen to them and I also wanted to do it too, so that was definitely a massive thing and since then I’ve enjoyed every second of it. So, definitely happy that I made that decision.”
