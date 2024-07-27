Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Archie Gray has opened up on his thought process and key advice in leaving Leeds for Tottenham.

Archie Gray has explained the huge change that ultimately led to his Leeds United departure and key advice on joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season during the 2023-24 Championship campaign for Leeds whose bid for promotion ended in tears via defeat in the play-off final to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in an interview with Football London, Gray revealed that he was “content” to remain at Elland Road but that news of Tottenham’s interest prompted a change whereby he knew he had to sign for them.

In the need for Leeds to comply with profit and sustainability rules, Gray was sold to Spurs for £40m and the 18-year-old says he now has no regrets on making the move.

Speaking to Football London, Gray said: “At the start of the window I didn’t really know anything about [a potential transfer anywhere] and I was content to stay at Leeds, but as soon as I heard Tottenham were coming in I was like ‘I need to go there'.

“It’s a huge club and my dad said that too. He came to my room one morning and said 'look, you’ve got to go to Spurs. It’s a massive club'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My grandad was saying it as well, he’s obviously done pretty well in his career, and he said at some point you've got to go to one of the biggest clubs in England and he thinks now is the right time and he thinks Spurs is a massive club as well.