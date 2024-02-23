Leeds United's Archie Gray celebrates making it 2-1 versus Leicester. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Archie Gray may have seen his second half effort against Leicester City reclassified as an own goal, but that was never going to dampen his spirits after Leeds United's biggest win of the season so far.

The Whites came from a goal down at Elland Road to record a 3-1 victory over Leicester on Friday night and move to within six points of the league leaders with just 12 Championship games remaining. It's a result that sends out a huge statement of intent to their competitors in the race for promotion to the Premier League, but it also keeps Leeds' hopes of the title alive.

Burnley loanee Connor Roberts bagged Leeds' first with 10 minutes remaining, cancelling out Wout Faes' first half effort and before Patrick Bamford could seal the deal and make sure of the result, a Gray effort put Leeds ahead for the first time in the contest.

The youngster's effort took a wicked deflection off Faes on its way to goal to ensure Mads Hermansen was beaten, though, and unfortunately for him, it has since gone down as an own goal. For Gray it means the wait for his first goal in senior football goes on, but the result was all he really cared about.

"I got a bit lucky with the strike but sometimes you need luck in football. At half-time we knew we'd create chances to score the goals, we just needed to be patient. Great win," he told Sky Sports before being told the bad news.

"I'm not bothered, hopefully I've got loads of chances to score goals for this amazing club."

Asked about the possibility of catching the Foxes at the top, who have dominated the Championship for much of the season, Gray added: "We're just focusing on the next game. They've got their own games and we're just focusing on ours and hopefully we can keep the run of wins going.