Leeds have rejected a bid for Archie Gray from Brentford - but Tottenham and Chelsea remain interested too.

Gray’s breakthrough campaign at Leeds came in the club’s first season back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League and the bid for an immediate top-flight return ended with a heart-breaking defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

Gray was left in tears by the Wembley reverse and the 18-year-old is now the subject of transfer interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford, the latter of whom have seen a bid rejected by Leeds believed to be amounting to £40m.

Chelsea and Tottenham remain interested in the England youth international who has already declared just what it would mean to represent his hometown club in the top tier of English football.

"It would mean a lot to me because that is the goal that everyone has got here," Gray told Sky Sports of the prospect of representing Leeds in the top flight. "Especially being from Leeds, that's where the club deserves to be and should be. I want to try and win trophies with Leeds, that's always what I've dreamed of as a kid. Playing for England's first team is another one that every kid from England dreams of."

Gray's 15-year-old brother Harry has also made giant strides of late within the Whites Academy. Asked about his younger brother's development, Archie said: "He's a good player. I don't want to say too much about him, he will get a bit big headed. But if he keeps training hard though then I am sure he can do what I am doing.