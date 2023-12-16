Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds saw their seven-game unbeaten run ended in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland which has left the third-placed Whites ten points off the division’s automatic promotion places in which leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town are setting a record-breaking pace.

Gray, though, has highlighted the upcoming Festive period as a particularly big opportunity for his side to climb the table given the sheer amount of fixtures leading up to the new year. Top two Leicester and Ipswich have both won their last three games but Gray says his side are only focused on themselves and that Leeds must “keep pushing” their promotion rivals ahead of this afternoon’s visit of Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are just focusing on ourselves and not looking and focusing on everyone around the table,” said 17-year-old Whites star Gray to LUTV. "It's more on what we are doing and if they keep doing what they are doing then we have got to keep doing what we are doing and keep getting results and keep pushing them.

OPPORTUNITY: Sized up by 17-year-old Leeds United star Archie Gray, above, pictured firing in an attempt during this month's Championship victory against Middlesbrough at Elland Road. Picture by Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

"There's loads of games so just try to get as many points as we can and as many good performances as we can to just try and climb our way up in the table and take every game as it comes. There are obviously so many games in this period and it's probably one of the most important periods of the season."

Reflecting on Tuesday night’s defeat at Sunderland but also last weekend’s 2-0 win at Blackburn, Gray reasoned: “They were obviously two really tough games and two really tough opponents and obviously we are just looking to bounce back this weekend, especially after the last result.