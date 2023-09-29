Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Archie Gray declares lofty Leeds United ambition with younger brother aim and fan admission

Teen star Archie Gray has set his sights on lofty Leeds United ambitions and the eventual aim of representing the Whites alongside a particular younger teammate.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:05 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 18:35 BST
Gray has made an impressive ascension to the first team this season at just 17 years of age and already has nine starts under his belt ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Championship hosts Southampton.

Speaking to LUTV in an interview with his great uncle and Whites legend Eddie, the young midfielder said his aim was ultimately to win titles with Leeds as he set his sights on representing the club in the Premier League and the notion of playing alongside his younger brother Harry.

Pressed on the task of eventually getting Leeds back to the Premier League, Gray said: “Definitely. That's something I have dreamed of when I was younger, winning titles with Leeds, it's what you dream of, especially as a Leeds fan.

AMBITIONS: Held by 17-year-old Leeds United ace Archie Gray, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.AMBITIONS: Held by 17-year-old Leeds United ace Archie Gray, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
"You can't really ask for anything more. Obviously we want to do our best this year and then hopefully that takes us to the place we want to be next year and then just taking it from there on, taking it step by step and obviously all of us in the team, we all want to do incredible things.

"But it's just about taking it step by step and taking each game by game, not looking too far ahead and just taking it training session by training session as well."

Asked about the idea of maybe one stay stepping out alongside his younger brother Harry, Gray smiled: "I'd love to play with him. I wouldn't like to train with him, he'd be way too competitive but I'd love to play with him.”

