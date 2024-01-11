Archie Gray changes role again as Leeds United message from fans is sent to Whites favourite

Archie Gray has taken on yet another different role – this time sending a message to a Whites favourite as supporters spokesperson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gray was incredibly just ten years old when right-back Luke Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in August 2016 but the pair became Whites team mates this season upon former Academy star Gray’s superb ascension to the first team at just 17 years old.

Gray, a natural centre midfielder, has recently been deployed as boss Daniel Farke’s first-choice right back and Ayling has now completed a switch to Middlesbrough in search of regular game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayling – who is out of contract in the summer – completed his loan move to Boro on Wednesday evening, after which Leeds released a video of the the right-back’s former teammates paying tribute to the defender after seven and a half years at Elland Road.

For Gray, many of those years were spent watching Ayling as a supporter, leading to his own personal message not just as a teammate but also spokesperson for the club’s fanbase. Gray said: "From all the Leeds fans' behalf, watching you every game on TV, coming to the games when I was a young boy and just watching you play, it was a pleasure. Getting to know you every day and being around you, it has been amazing, especially for a young player like me coming into the team.