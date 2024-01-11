Archie Gray changes role again as Leeds United message from fans is sent to Whites favourite
Gray was incredibly just ten years old when right-back Luke Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in August 2016 but the pair became Whites team mates this season upon former Academy star Gray’s superb ascension to the first team at just 17 years old.
Gray, a natural centre midfielder, has recently been deployed as boss Daniel Farke’s first-choice right back and Ayling has now completed a switch to Middlesbrough in search of regular game time.
Ayling – who is out of contract in the summer – completed his loan move to Boro on Wednesday evening, after which Leeds released a video of the the right-back’s former teammates paying tribute to the defender after seven and a half years at Elland Road.
For Gray, many of those years were spent watching Ayling as a supporter, leading to his own personal message not just as a teammate but also spokesperson for the club’s fanbase. Gray said: "From all the Leeds fans' behalf, watching you every game on TV, coming to the games when I was a young boy and just watching you play, it was a pleasure. Getting to know you every day and being around you, it has been amazing, especially for a young player like me coming into the team.
"You have been second to none, you have been amazing so thank you for everything and all the great memories, being promoted, the play-offs, the ups and the downs. Just thank you for everything and good luck in the future. Thank you."