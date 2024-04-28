Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville name Leeds United players expected to emerge from Academy
Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville have picked out a Leeds United pair in who to look out for from the Whites Academy.
Gray and Summerville were part of the Leeds representation at this season’s EFL Awards where Summerville was named the Championship’s player of the year and Gray the division’s young player of the year.
Keen to delve into the future, Football Manager spoke to pair to ask who was coming through from the club’s Academy with two names emerging from their verdicts.
Both highlighted 17-year-old Wales youth international midfielder Charlie Crew who has already made the first team bench whilst Gray could not hide his praise for his 15-year-old brother Harry, an England youth international striker.
"Yeah there’s definitely loads,” said Gray of the club’s emerging young talent. “Charlie Crew has been training with us for a few weeks and he is a really good player. Then there is my brother as well.
“He’s obviously really good. I don’t want to give him too much praise because he’s my brother and I shouldn’t be doing that. But yeah, I’d go Charlie Crew.”
Summerville was asked if there were any more young players that he’d seen coming through the Academy at the moment and declared: "We have trained with Charlie Crew. I think he is a really good midfielder so yeah people look out for him because he's a really good player.”
