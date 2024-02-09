Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A January transfer was never on the cards for Archie Gray, who has moved to underline his commitment to Leeds United. Gray was linked with a host of top flight clubs in January with reports claiming the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool were monitoring the 17-year-old's situation at Elland Road closely.

And, even after the midfielder committed his long-term future to Leeds by penning a new deal until 2028, there have been suggestions that he could be the subject of summer interest. It comes as little surprise to see Gray's name being linked to some of the country's most high profile outfits, though, given the manner in which he has managed to establish himself in Daniel Farke's starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After making his debut on the opening day of the season against Cardiff City, he has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, with a chunk of those coming away from midfield, at right-back. Despite all the talk and speculation, Gray's focus remains on Elland Road and that's where is heart is, too.

"I’m a Leeds fan," Gray told the official Leeds United podcast. "There’s nowhere else I want to be, I wasn’t thinking about anywhere else.

"I just want to play here and enjoy my time here and try to help us get back to where we belong."

As mentioned above, Gray's time in the side has been split between centre-midfield and right-back, a position he had limited experience in prior to this season. Gray, though, doesn't mind where he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I looked at the team sheet and I was playing literally anywhere," he added. "I’d be fine with it because you just get on with it and enjoy the game. I’m enjoying right-back right now, but I also enjoy centre-mid."