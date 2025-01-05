Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ao Tanaka’s first goal for Leeds looked to have set up a comeback victory at Hull City.

Whites star Ao Tanaka has outlined three Leeds United needs with a Hull City admission and personal declaration upon Saturday’s 3-3 draw against the Tigers.

Tanaka’s first goal for the club looked to have set Leeds on their way to a comeback victory in Saturday’s Championship clash at Hull as Daniel Farke’s Whites recovered from 1-0 down to lead 3-1.

Hull, though, cashed in on poor Leeds defending and a terrible mistake by keeper Illan Meslier to rescue a 3-3 draw, somewhat taking the gloss off Tanaka’s brilliant breakthrough goal for the Whites.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tanaka admitted the draw was not what Leeds had come for but declared the needs for belief, togetherness and staying humble in United’s promotion quest.

Albeit in less than ideal circumstances, the Japanese international also saluted his first goal for the club.

Tanaka wrote: “This is not what we wanted. But finally I could score the goal. Believe ourselves, need togetherness and stay humble. MOT.”