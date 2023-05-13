'Anything' - Liam Cooper hails Leeds United trio and Whites lift but shares personal frustration
Liam Cooper has hailed the impact of a Leeds United trio and a Whites lift but shared his personal frustration ahead of Saturday’s huge Premier League showdown against Newcastle United at Elland Road.
Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off will mark a second game in charge for new Whites manager Sam Allardyce and Cooper says the arrival of Allardyce plus assistants Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane has led to an immediate boost within the Whites camp.
Allardyce’s first game at the helm at Manchester City last weekend ended in a 2-1 defeat for the relegation-battling Whites but Cooper has highlighted the Leeds positives ahead of today’s Magpies showdown which the captain admits he is again frustrated to be missing through injury.
Writing in Saturday’s matchday programme, Cooper said: “Sam Allardyce, Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane have arrived and given everyone a lift over the past two weeks. The gaffer is obviously hugely experienced and has been in this situation before, as have a lot of us as players from last season. They’ve tried to take us back to basics to have an immediate impact – and I think that showed in their first game, against Manchester City.
"Personally, it was really frustrating to pick up another injury in what has been a really stop-start season for me, forcing me to miss the match last weekend. It was always going to be very difficult for us, given that Manchester City at this time are probably the best team in the world, but we showed fight and spirit throughout.”
Cooper added: “Now we have three cup finals left, starting today against Newcastle United. We know anything is possible here at Elland Road and we will be doing all we can to take something from the game. We know how important points are at this stage. We all need to stick together, be united and we will be doing everything possible to keep our Premier League status.”