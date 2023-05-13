Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off will mark a second game in charge for new Whites manager Sam Allardyce and Cooper says the arrival of Allardyce plus assistants Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane has led to an immediate boost within the Whites camp.

Allardyce’s first game at the helm at Manchester City last weekend ended in a 2-1 defeat for the relegation-battling Whites but Cooper has highlighted the Leeds positives ahead of today’s Magpies showdown which the captain admits he is again frustrated to be missing through injury.

Writing in Saturday’s matchday programme, Cooper said: “Sam Allardyce, Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane have arrived and given everyone a lift over the past two weeks. The gaffer is obviously hugely experienced and has been in this situation before, as have a lot of us as players from last season. They’ve tried to take us back to basics to have an immediate impact – and I think that showed in their first game, against Manchester City.

POSITIVITY: From Whites captain Liam Cooper. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

"Personally, it was really frustrating to pick up another injury in what has been a really stop-start season for me, forcing me to miss the match last weekend. It was always going to be very difficult for us, given that Manchester City at this time are probably the best team in the world, but we showed fight and spirit throughout.”