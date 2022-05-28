Well, that was quite a way to end what has felt like a long and stressful season.

You can always rely on Leeds United to provide drama, and our last game of the season was one which set heart rates across Leeds and beyond to dangerous levels. So many of us were certain of our fate already, convinced that a return to the Championship was imminent, but by now we should know that this team is anything but predictable. For at least one more season, we’re a Premier League club, and we have the chance to push on and fight for a place higher up the table.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PASSION: Leeds United supporters celebrate Premier League survival (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

And preparations for next season have already begun as Brenden Aaronson has joined us from RB Salzburg. After being linked for such a long time, it will be exciting to see what the American has to offer when we finally see him performing in a Leeds shirt. Let’s hope we see plenty more additions to support him and the rest of the team very soon. This season was far too close to becoming a huge setback for us, and we must make sure the right decisions are made to protect against this in the future.

With that being said, we have to congratulate Jesse Marsch and the squad on the way they fought to keep us in the top flight. This really is a special group of players, so many of whom have been with us all through the last three years of promotion and Premier League survival.

Off the pitch however, there are also congratulations to be given. Over a hundred fans have set off on the Square Ball’s Gary Speed Charity Walk this week, walking 92 miles to raise money for both Andy’s Man Club and the Samaritans. So far, they’ve raised over £24,000, and if you’d like to donate too you can do so via their GoFundMe page.

So, with the season finished let’s all take a breather and try to calm down a little after all of that stress. In reality though, I have no doubt we’re all already preoccupied with what changes we’re going to see over the summer. There’s always a reason to have Leeds United on the brain but – at least for one more season – we can take comfort in the face that it’s a Premier League club we find ourselves stressing about.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.